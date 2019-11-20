UrduPoint.com
China Summons U.S. Embassy Official To Lodge Protest Against U.S. Senate's Passing Of HK-related Bill

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:26 PM

China summons U.S. Embassy official to lodge protest against U.S. Senate's passing of HK-related bill

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Wednesday summoned William Klein, acting charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in China, to lodge stern representations and strong protest against U.S. Senate's passing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Wednesday summoned William Klein, acting charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in China, to lodge stern representations and strong protest against U.S.

Senate's passing of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019.

"We strongly urge the U.S. side to immediately take effective measures to prevent this act from becoming law, immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's other internal affairs. Otherwise, China will have to take strong countermeasures and the U.S. side must face all the consequences," Ma said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

