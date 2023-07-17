China Support All Efforts Aimed at Continuing Talks on Grain Deal - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Beijing supports all efforts aimed at continuing discussions between the parties on the grain deal, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Monday.

When asked whether there should be more talks, Zhang Jun said, "Yes. We support all efforts."

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal was de facto terminated, however, Russia would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia might suspend its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative until obligations toward Moscow are fulfilled.

In a phone call with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, Putin said that the deal's main objective, namely to supply grain to countries in need, including those in Africa, has not been achieved.

In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the United Nations struck a package agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer from Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire on Monday, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.