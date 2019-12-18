The Chinese government provides support to the public from various countries in learning the Chinese language, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said Wednesday

CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chinese government provides support to the public from various countries in learning the Chinese language, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said Wednesday.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered a keynote speech at the International Chinese Language Education Conference that opened in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

Needs to learn the Chinese language among various countries have continued to be strong, while talents with Chinese language skills are becoming increasingly popular, she said.

Based on principles of mutual respect, friendly negotiation as well as equality and mutual benefit, China supports international Chinese language education programs, exchanges and cooperation carried by institutions of higher education, enterprises and social organizations at home and abroad, said Sun.

The conference has attracted over 1,000 representatives from Confucius Institutes and Chinese language education organizations in 160 countries and regions.