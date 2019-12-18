UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Support Int'l Chinese Language Education Programs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

China support int'l Chinese language education programs

The Chinese government provides support to the public from various countries in learning the Chinese language, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said Wednesday

CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Chinese government provides support to the public from various countries in learning the Chinese language, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said Wednesday.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered a keynote speech at the International Chinese Language Education Conference that opened in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

Needs to learn the Chinese language among various countries have continued to be strong, while talents with Chinese language skills are becoming increasingly popular, she said.

Based on principles of mutual respect, friendly negotiation as well as equality and mutual benefit, China supports international Chinese language education programs, exchanges and cooperation carried by institutions of higher education, enterprises and social organizations at home and abroad, said Sun.

The conference has attracted over 1,000 representatives from Confucius Institutes and Chinese language education organizations in 160 countries and regions.

Related Topics

Education China Changsha From Government

Recent Stories

NAB opposes removal of Maryam Nawaz’s name from ..

1 minute ago

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

29 minutes ago

Danish gov't launches pilot projects to relieve st ..

5 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

36 minutes ago

&#039;For Abu Dhabi&#039; initiative to enhance pu ..

36 minutes ago

Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) Says Ready to Hol ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.