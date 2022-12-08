UrduPoint.com

China Supporting Arab States In Defending Sovereignty - President

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) China supports the Arab countries in protecting their sovereignty, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, adding that Beijing also intends to strengthen strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Xi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a state visit that will last until Saturday. The Chinese leader will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

"China supports Arab states in upholding sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. On issues such as the Palestinian question, China's firm support for Arab states has been consistent and unwavering," Xi wrote in an article for Saudi daily Al Riyadh, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Chinese leader added that the purpose of his visit to Saudi Arabia was to begin a new era of relations between China and the Arab world. With Saudi Arabia, in particular, Xi confirmed China's commitment to strengthening bilateral strategic partnership.

"China will take this visit as an opportunity to strengthen its comprehensive strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia. We will continue to give each other understanding and support, and jointly advocate independence and oppose external interference," Xi noted.

Beijing also seeks to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia in multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, G20, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Xi said.

