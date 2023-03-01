China Supports Accelerated Accession of Belarus to SCO as Full Member - Joint Statement

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) China supports the accelerated accession of Belarus to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a full member, the leaders of Belarus and China said in a joint statement.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is paying a state visit to China from February 28 to March 2.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, following official talks in Beijing, adopted a joint statement on the further development of the exemplary comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China in the new era.

"The parties will continue to carry out comprehensive cooperation within the framework of multilateral structures, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia. China supports the accelerated entry of Belarus into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a full member," the Belta news agency quoted the document.