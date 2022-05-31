China supports development of South Pacific nuclear-free zone

(@FahadShabbir)

SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :China upholds the international non-proliferation regime with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as its cornerstone and supports the development of the South Pacific nuclear-free zone, according to a position paper issued here Monday after the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

China is committed to deepening its comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development with Pacific island countries, so as to build a closer China-Pacific island countries community with a shared future, the paper said.

China hopes to work with Pacific island countries to follow the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security so as to promote regional peace and security, it said.

The two sides can work together to combat transnational crime including cyber crime, and jointly tackle non-traditional security threats, it said.

Fijian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired the second China-Pacific Island Countries Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Monday in Suva, capital of Fiji.