China supports efforts to safeguard Iranian nuclear agreement: Wang Yi

While commenting on Iranian nuclear issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China supported all efforts to safeguard the comprehensive agreement and understood the legitimate demands put forward by the Iranian side

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :While commenting on Iranian nuclear issue, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China supported all efforts to safeguard the comprehensive agreement and understood the legitimate demands put forward by the Iranian side.

In a meeting with Iranian Minister Javad Zarif who arrived here on a three-day official visit, he said that the Iranian side should continue to perform the comprehensive agreement and should receive a reasonable return.

"As a responsible country, China was willing to continue to implement comprehensive agreements and fulfill its international obligations to play a constructive role in alleviating tensions in the Gulf region," he added.

The Chinese foreign minister said that the current world was not peaceful as unilateralism was prevalent, and power politics was the rise and added that as a comprehensive strategic partner, China and Iran needed to strengthen strategic communication.

"They were willing to work together with other countries to defend the concept of multilateralism, adhere to the basic norms of international relations, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all countries," he said.

Zarif, for his part, stated that Iran-China relations were based on the friendship between the two countries and Iran rejected acts of interference by others in the affairs of progressive countries including Iran and China, reiterating that his country would remain committed to resolving problems through dialogue and consultation.

"We were also seeking ways to expand bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and technological fields," he said.

He said that the Iranian side was willing to strengthen cooperation with China in politics, economy, science and technology, culture, and building the "Belt and Road" and promote the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Zarif briefed on the maintenance of the Iranian nuclear comprehensive agreement during the visit to Europe and communicated with the parties and reiterated that Iran continued to work to resolve relevant issues through dialogue and consultation.

Zarif started his three-day visit to China on Sunday. Before arriving in Beijing, he made a surprise appearance in Biarritz where France is holding the 2019 G7 summit and talked with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

After the meeting, Wang made a phone call to French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic counselor Emmanuel Bonne.

The two countries reconfirmed their commitment to strengthen coordination and cooperation over the Iran nuclear issue so as to sustain the JCPOA and ease regional tensions.