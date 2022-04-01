UrduPoint.com

China Supports EU-NATO-US-Russia Dialogue To Resolve Security Issues - Xi

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 09:12 PM

China supports a dialogue between the European Union, the United States, NATO and Russia to resolve security issues, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the EU-China summit on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) China supports a dialogue between the European Union, the United States, NATO and Russia to resolve security issues, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the EU-China summit on Friday.

"China supports Europe, especially the EU, in playing a Primary role, and supports Europe, Russia, the US and NATO in holding dialogue to face up to the tensions that have built up over the years and find solutions, so as to build a balanced, effective and sustainable security framework in Europe," Xi said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

