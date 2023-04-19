China Supports European Efforts to Facilitate Russia-Ukraine Dialogue - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) China supports Europe in its effort to facilitate a prompt resumption of peace negotiations on the Ukraine conflict and create a sustainable security system in Europe, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, news media reported that French President Emmanuel Macron wanted to secure China's help and advance a plan that could lead to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"China supports the European side in its effort, based on its own fundamental and long-term interests, to facilitate the early resumption of negotiations, and to create a balanced, stable security system in Europe, taking into account the reasonable concerns of all parties," Wang told a briefing.

The diplomat also said that Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged views on the Ukraine issue during the former's visit to Beijing earlier in April. During the visit, Macron said that France was ready to work closely with China on a settlement to the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow did not receive any messages from Paris regarding its peace plan for Ukraine and is still not aware of the existence of such a initiative, adding that any ideas that take Russia's stance on the matter into account deserve attention.