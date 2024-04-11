China Supports Full UN Membership Of Palestine: Mao Ning
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 08:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) China supports full United Nations (UN) membership for Palestine and supports speedy Council action to that end, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday.
The ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the severe humanitarian crisis are yet another reminder that the only way to end the vicious cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts is to fully implement the two-State solution, establish an independent state of Palestine and redress the historical injustice long suffered by the Palestinians, she said during her regular briefing held here.
It is reported that recently Palestine formally requested the UN Security Council to reconsider its application for full UN membership submitted in 2011.
The Council met on April 8 and referred the application to the Committee of Admission of New Members for its deliberation.
APP/asg
