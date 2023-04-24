China Supports Guterres' Call to Reform International Financial Institutions - UN Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) China supports the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' call to reform the international financial system, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said on Monday.

"We support the initiative of Secretary General Guterres to reform the international financial institutions, and we must act immediately to improve their global governance system.

" Jun told the Security Council meeting.

Chinese Ambassador spoke at UN Security Council meeting where also the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was present.

Lavrov is in New York for two days as part of Russian UN Security Council Presidency.