China supports inquiry 'after pandemic brought under control': Xi

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :China supports an "comprehensive evaluation" of the global response to the coronavirus pandemic after it "has been brought under control", President Xi Jinping told the World Health Assembly on Monday.

Xi told the virtual meeting via video that China has "always had an open, transparent and responsible attitude", and had shared information on the virus in a timely manner.

