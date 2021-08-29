UrduPoint.com

China Supports Investigation Of COVID-19 Origin, But Opposes Politization - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) China supports the ongoing scientific investigations aiming to track down the origins of COVID-19, but opposes the politization of the matter, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden accused China of hiding critical information in relation to the origins of COVID-19.

"We have been supporting science-based efforts on origins tracing, and will continue to stay actively engaged. That said, we firmly oppose attempts to politicize this issue," Ma said as quoted by Xinhua news agency.

Ma urged the United States to "return to the right track of science-based origins tracing and cooperation in the face of the pandemic."

On August 24, US intelligence provided Biden with a report on the origins of COVID-19, however, the authors of the paper were unable to conclude whether the virus was transmitted from an animal to a human during a natural process, or originated in a Chinese laboratory.

