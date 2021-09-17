China Supports Minsk in Safeguarding Sovereignty - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) China will give its full backing to Belarus as the country struggles to maintain its sovereignty and safeguard its interests, in a reciprocal gesture for Belarus strong support on issues concerning China's core interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said while meeting in Dushanbe with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei.

The foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the Summit of the Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States in Dushanbe on Thursday.

"We thank Belarus for its strong support on issues concerning China's core interests. Beijing will also continue to support Minsk in protecting state sovereignty and national dignity, defending its legal rights and interests," Wang Yi said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He also expressed confidence that Belarus will continue its own development without fear of violence.

China's foreign minister added that his country is willing to help Belarus in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The two sides need to deepen cooperation in the field of joint construction (projects - ed.) within the Belt and Road Initiative, promote bilateral local cooperation, enrich the content of the China-Belarus strategic partnership relations, and bring even more benefits to the peoples of the two countries," Wang Yi said.

The Belarusian foreign minister thanked China for its support in the international arena, stating that Minsk will continue to openly support Beijing on all issues related to China's key interests, including the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as oppose the politicization of the issue of the origin of the COVID-19 by the United States.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus.