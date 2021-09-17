UrduPoint.com

China Supports Minsk In Safeguarding Sovereignty - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:20 PM

China Supports Minsk in Safeguarding Sovereignty - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) China will give its full backing to Belarus as the country struggles to maintain its sovereignty and safeguard its interests, in a reciprocal gesture for Belarus strong support on issues concerning China's core interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said while meeting in Dushanbe with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei.

The foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the Summit of the Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States in Dushanbe on Thursday.

"We thank Belarus for its strong support on issues concerning China's core interests. Beijing will also continue to support Minsk in protecting state sovereignty and national dignity, defending its legal rights and interests," Wang Yi said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He also expressed confidence that Belarus will continue its own development without fear of violence.

China's foreign minister added that his country is willing to help Belarus in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The two sides need to deepen cooperation in the field of joint construction (projects - ed.) within the Belt and Road Initiative, promote bilateral local cooperation, enrich the content of the China-Belarus strategic partnership relations, and bring even more benefits to the peoples of the two countries," Wang Yi said.

The Belarusian foreign minister thanked China for its support in the international arena, stating that Minsk will continue to openly support Beijing on all issues related to China's key interests, including the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, as well as oppose the politicization of the issue of the origin of the COVID-19 by the United States.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Belarus.

Related Topics

China Road Minsk Beijing Hong Kong Vladimir Putin Dushanbe Belarus United States Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pac ..

Covid vaccine drive progressing at accelerated pace: Faisal Sultan

6 minutes ago
 Three beggars arrested in sargodha

Three beggars arrested in sargodha

6 minutes ago
 Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refug ..

Pakistani govt, people should welcome Afghan refugees, says Malala

14 minutes ago
 UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: da ..

UK retail sales drop as more consumers eat out: data

14 minutes ago
 Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

Lok Virsa to organize 'Alghoza' learning classes

14 minutes ago
 No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Fa ..

No polio case detected in last seven months: Dr Faisal

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.