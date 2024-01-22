China Supports Pakistan, Iran To Bridge Differences Through Dialogue: Wang Wenbin
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) China on Monday said it supported Pakistan and Iran in bridging differences through dialogue and consultations, as both countries were friendly neighbors and its good friends.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during his regular briefing said, “I want to stress that Pakistan and Iran are friendly neighbors, and both are good friends of China. China is committed to upholding regional and international peace and stability and supports Iran and Pakistan in continuing to bridge differences through dialogue and consultation,”
Responding to a question about China’s Vice Minister Sun Weidong’s ongoing visit to Pakistan and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu’s phone call with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani last night, he said that China maintained close communication with Pakistan and Iran.
When asked if was China mediating between Pakistan and Iran?, he said, “We would like to continue to play a positive and constructive role in improving the relations between Iran and Pakistan based on the needs of the two countries.”
Recent Stories
Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..
Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
More Stories From World
-
Medvedev 'ready' to make Australian Open title breakthrough5 minutes ago
-
German train drivers' union calls six-day strike55 minutes ago
-
India's Kohli opts out of first two England Tests: BCCI1 hour ago
-
Dozens buried, three killed in southwest China landslide2 hours ago
-
Cameroon launches historic large-scale malaria jab campaign: AFP2 hours ago
-
China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in 20232 hours ago
-
China Focus: Beijing city unveils economic goals for 20242 hours ago
-
Japan says 'possibility' Moon lander power can be restored2 hours ago
-
Medvedev into Australian Open quarters, qualifier upsets Azarenka2 hours ago
-
Indian premier inaugurates grand Ram temple in Ayodhya2 hours ago
-
Turkish space-traveler begins to conduct scientific experiments2 hours ago
-
Polish premier arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv2 hours ago