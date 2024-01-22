Open Menu

China Supports Pakistan, Iran To Bridge Differences Through Dialogue: Wang Wenbin

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM

China supports Pakistan, Iran to bridge differences through dialogue: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) China on Monday said it supported Pakistan and Iran in bridging differences through dialogue and consultations, as both countries were friendly neighbors and its good friends.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during his regular briefing said, “I want to stress that Pakistan and Iran are friendly neighbors, and both are good friends of China. China is committed to upholding regional and international peace and stability and supports Iran and Pakistan in continuing to bridge differences through dialogue and consultation,”

Responding to a question about China’s Vice Minister Sun Weidong’s ongoing visit to Pakistan and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu’s phone call with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani last night, he said that China maintained close communication with Pakistan and Iran.

When asked if was China mediating between Pakistan and Iran?, he said, “We would like to continue to play a positive and constructive role in improving the relations between Iran and Pakistan based on the needs of the two countries.”

