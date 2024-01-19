China Supports Pakistan, Iran To Settle Differences Through Dialogue: Mao Ning
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Friday hoped that Pakistan and Iran could continue communication to settle bilateral issues through dialogue and consultation.
“We noticed that Pakistan and Iran had friendly communication.
We hope that two sides can continue to settle differences through dialogue and consultation,” Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.
In response to a question about China’s mediation between Pakistan and Iran, she reiterated that China would play its role if it was required.
