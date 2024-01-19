Open Menu

China Supports Pakistan, Iran To Settle Differences Through Dialogue: Mao Ning

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) China supports Pakistan and Iran in resolving differences and disagreements through dialogue and consultation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday.

“We noticed that Pakistan and Iran communicated with each other.

We support the two sides in resolving differences and disagreements through dialogue and consultation,” she said during her regular briefing.

In response to a question about China’s mediation between Pakistan and Iran, she said that if required, China was willing to play a constructive role.

