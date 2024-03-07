China Supports Palestine's Full Membership In UN: Wang Yi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) China on Thursday said that it supported Palestine's full membership in the United Nations, urging a certain UN Security Council member to stop laying obstacles to that end.
"We call for a more broad-based, more authoritative, and more effective international peace conference to work out a timetable and road-map for the two-state solution," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press conference held on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.
Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called the failure to end the humanitarian disaster caused by the Palestinian-Israeli conflict today in the 21st century "a tragedy for humanity and a disgrace for civilization".
"Nothing justifies the protraction of the conflict, or the killing of the civilian population," he said.
"The long occupation of the Palestinian territories is a fact that should not be ignored anymore, and that the long-cherished aspiration of the Palestinians for an independent state should not be evaded anymore," he added.
More importantly, he said, the historical injustice to the Palestinians must not be allowed to continue uncorrected from generation to generation.
"Restoring justice to the Palestinian people and fully implementing the two-state solution is the only way to break the vicious cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflicts, to eliminate the breeding ground of extremist ideologies, and to realize enduring peace in the middle East," he added.
In response to a question about the Belt and Road Initiative, he said China wanted to make the BRI a lasting opportunity shared by all and hoped that the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation would serve as an engine of the common development of all countries.
"China will promote the upgrading of physical connectivity, the strengthening of institutional connectivity and the deepening of people-to-people connectivity."
He said that the year 2023 not only witnessed pioneering efforts but also great harvests in China's diplomacy.
Wang said a highly anticipated meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation "is set to take place in Beijing during the autumn, providing a platform for leaders from China and African countries to engage in fruitful discussions on future development, cooperation, and the exchange of governance expertise".
China has consistently placed great importance on its relations with African countries, as evidenced by Wang's recent visits to Egypt, Tunisia, Togo, and Cote d'Ivoire in January.
Notably, this marked the 34th consecutive year in which the foreign minister chose Africa as the destination for their first overseas trip of the year.
"China supports the holding in due course of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans," Wang added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Global patent filings fall for first time in 14 years: UN2 minutes ago
-
US wants India, Pakistan to have 'productive, peaceful relationship'12 minutes ago
-
Niger isolated and suspicious despite end of sanctions21 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa warns on 'damaging' strikes, as 2023 profits double42 minutes ago
-
Cotton futures close higher1 hour ago
-
China's forex reserves rise to 3.2258 trln USD1 hour ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 11.5 pct in first two months1 hour ago
-
EU conservatives set to back von der Leyen for second term1 hour ago
-
5.5-magnitude quake hits NW China's Qinghai1 hour ago
-
Spain's Mango clothing chain ramps up global expansion1 hour ago
-
Vietnam's domestic gold prices set new record1 hour ago
-
International textile trade fair being held in Bangladesh's Dhaka1 hour ago