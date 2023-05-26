UrduPoint.com

China Supports Peace Talks On Ukraine, EU Agrees With This - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

China Supports Peace Talks on Ukraine, EU Agrees With This - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Special Representative of the Chinese government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui told EU officials in Brussels that China has always backed peace talks on Ukraine, and the European Union agrees with this, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"China has always taken an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue, actively promoting peace negotiations. China and the European Union have common agreement on this issue," Hui said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Ukraine China European Union Brussels Government Agreement

More Stories From World

