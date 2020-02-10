BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) China does not only support the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of UN Security Council (UNSC) permanent member state leaders, but is ready to help with preparations, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov says.

"Our Chinese friends did not stop at simply expressing approval, they told us that they were ready to participate in the preparation, if other countries express their consent, to offer their proposals and express wishes, and I'm sure that they will be constructive ... if, indeed, we succeed in convening such a meeting," Denisov told Russian media on Monday.

He added that Russia is yet to hear a response from Washington regarding Putin's proposal.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Sunday that the US side was considering the initiative of the Russian president.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in January that messages detailing Putin's proposal to hold a summit of leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent member states had been sent to recipients.

The Russian president made the proposal at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, suggesting that "a meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and the UK be held."

According to Peskov, China and France have already expressed support for the proposal.