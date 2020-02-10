UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Supports Putin's Proposal On UNSC Summit, Offers Organizational Help - Denisov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:40 AM

China Supports Putin's Proposal on UNSC Summit, Offers Organizational Help - Denisov

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) China does not only support the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting of UN Security Council (UNSC) permanent member state leaders, but is ready to help with preparations, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov says.

"Our Chinese friends did not stop at simply expressing approval, they told us that they were ready to participate in the preparation, if other countries express their consent, to offer their proposals and express wishes, and I'm sure that they will be constructive ... if, indeed, we succeed in convening such a meeting," Denisov told Russian media on Monday.

He added that Russia is yet to hear a response from Washington regarding Putin's proposal.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik on Sunday that the US side was considering the initiative of the Russian president.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in January that messages detailing Putin's proposal to hold a summit of leaders of the UN Security Council's permanent member states had been sent to recipients.

The Russian president made the proposal at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, suggesting that "a meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council - Russia, China, the United States, France and the UK be held."

According to Peskov, China and France have already expressed support for the proposal.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China Washington France Vladimir Putin United Kingdom United States January Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

8 hours ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

8 hours ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

9 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

9 hours ago

Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to impl ..

9 hours ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.