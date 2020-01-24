UrduPoint.com
China Supports Putin's Proposal To Hold UNSC Permanent Members Summit - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

China supports the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a summit of permanent members (P5) of the UN Security Council, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) China supports the proposal of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold a summit of permanent members (P5) of the UN Security Council, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, said on Friday.

"China supports Russia's proposal to hold the P5 summit and stands ready to stay in communication and coordination with Russia and other permanent members of the Security Council," Hua told reporters, as transcribed on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at the fifth edition of the World Holocaust Forum on Thursday, the Russian proposed to hold a meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council � Russia, China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday confirmed that Russia will be soon sending messages to the P5 leaders with details about its initiative.

Hua emphasized that the UN Security Council was the core of the mechanism of international collective security and its five permanent members had a special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

"With rising instability and uncertainty in the international landscape and emerging regional hotspot issues, multilateralism and the role of the UN face severe challenges," the senior spokeswoman remarked.

The spokeswoman recalled that this year, the world marks the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the UN.

Hua emphasized that with this regard, contacts between the five permanent members of the UN Security Council on the international situation and major international issues, which strengthen their coordination and cooperation, are crucial for upholding the principles of multilateralism, preserving post-war order, protecting the authority of the UN and the Security Council and maintaining global and regional peace and stability.

