UrduPoint.com

China Supports Regional Countries In Resolving Disputes Through Dialogue: Wang Wenbin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 08:39 PM

China supports regional countries in resolving disputes through dialogue: Wang Wenbin

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said that upholding the peace and stability of the Gulf region in the Middle East bears on the well-being of countries and the people in the region is of vital importance to safeguarding world peace, boosting global economic growth while keeping energy supply stable

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ): A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday said that upholding the peace and stability of the Gulf region in the Middle East bears on the well-being of countries and the people in the region is of vital importance to safeguarding world peace, boosting global economic growth while keeping energy supply stable.

"China supports regional countries in resolving disputes and cultivating good-neighborliness and friendship through dialogue and consultation," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while commenting on Iran and other Gulf states plan to form a naval alliance.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side also supports regional countries in seeking development through solidarity and keeping their future firmly in their own hands.

"As a good friend to regional countries, China will continue to play a positive and constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability," he added.

As per Iranian media reports, Iran's navy commander said his country and Saudi Arabia, as well as three other Gulf states, plan to form a naval alliance that will also include India and Pakistan.

"The countries of the region have today realized that only cooperation with each other brings security to the area," Iran's navy commander Shahram Irani was quoted as saying.

He did not elaborate on the shape of the alliance that he said would be formed soon.

Iran has recently been trying to mend its strained ties with several Gulf states.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran ended seven years of hostility under a China-mediated deal, stressing the need for regional stability and economic cooperation.

Naval commander Irani said the states that will take part in the alliance also include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Pakistan, and India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Iran China Iraq UAE Qatar Alliance Bahrain Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East March Media

Recent Stories

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of ..

Guterres Says UN Sending Aid to Ukraine in Wake of Kakhovka Dam Incident

13 minutes ago
 Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old ..

Four killed as rival gangs exchange fire over old enmity

13 minutes ago
 PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

13 minutes ago
 Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After De ..

Against Civilian Infrastructure Must Stop After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP - UN ..

13 minutes ago
 Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Ma ..

Decision on Restoration of Kakhovka Plant to Be Made Soon - Official

13 minutes ago
 131 athletes to represent UAE in 15th Arab Games i ..

131 athletes to represent UAE in 15th Arab Games in Algeria

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.