China Supports Russia When it Comes to Ensuring Safety at ZNPP - Rosatom

Russia sees China's serious support when it comes to Moscow's actions aimed at ensuring safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russia sees China's serious support when it comes to Moscow's actions aimed at ensuring safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Likhachev held a meeting with China Atomic Energy Authority chief Zhang Kejian.

"At the same time, we informed our colleagues about the state of affairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP ... We saw strong support from our Chinese partners to our actions aimed at ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Likhachev told reporters.