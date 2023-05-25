UrduPoint.com

China Supports Russia When It Comes To Ensuring Safety At ZNPP - Rosatom

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 08:28 PM

China Supports Russia When it Comes to Ensuring Safety at ZNPP - Rosatom

Russia sees China's serious support when it comes to Moscow's actions aimed at ensuring safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russia sees China's serious support when it comes to Moscow's actions aimed at ensuring safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Alexey Likhachev, the director general of Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Likhachev held a meeting with China Atomic Energy Authority chief Zhang Kejian.

"At the same time, we informed our colleagues about the state of affairs at the Zaporizhzhia NPP ... We saw strong support from our Chinese partners to our actions aimed at ensuring the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Likhachev told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Nuclear Same From

Recent Stories

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of ..

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

15 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before ..

Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before and after arrival in Saudi Ara ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence day rally taken-out in ..

Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence day rally taken-out in Kandhkot

2 minutes ago
 Over 20 Warships, 35 Aircraft Participate in Formi ..

Over 20 Warships, 35 Aircraft Participate in Formidable Shield NATO Drills-UK Re ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high ..

Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high of Rs. 6.76 b

6 minutes ago
 SAU VC for establishing career counseling centres ..

SAU VC for establishing career counseling centres in higher learning institution ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.