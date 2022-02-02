UrduPoint.com

China Supports Russia's Demand For Security Guarantees - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 07:50 PM

China Supports Russia's Demand for Security Guarantees - Kremlin Aide

China supports Russia's demand for security guarantees, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday, two days ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) China supports Russia's demand for security guarantees, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday, two days ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to Beijing.

"Beijing supports Russia's demands for security guarantees, shares the position that the security of one state cannot be ensured by damaging the security of another country, and regional stability cannot be ensured by strengthening military alliances," Ushakov told reporters.

The Kremlin aide also said that Beijing and Moscow do not accept the use of sanctions in international politics and interference in the internal affairs of states.

At the same time, Ushakov said that Russia-China relations are not directed against other countries.

"The consistent strengthening of bilateral relations is in the direct interests of our states. These relations are built on a stable public consensus on the prospects, scope and depth of cooperation. And it is important that our relations are not influenced by third countries and are not directed against anyone," Ushakov added.

