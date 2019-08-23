UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) China supports Russia's political and diplomatic efforts to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"We support the political and diplomatic efforts of Russia in this regard," Zhang said on Thursday. "We support and encourage Russia and the United States to maintain dialogue on strategic security and bilateral disarmament issues [and] commit themselves to the extension of the New START treaty.

"

On August 15, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, told Sputnik that the United States is deliberately attempting to find pretexts to evade the extension of the New START treaty in 2021.

New START was signed in 2010 and is currently the only Russian-US arms control deal. Russia has repeatedly stressed that it is open to a dialogue on the future of the treaty.