BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) China supports Russia's efforts to protect its sovereignty and security, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"China firmly supports Russia in choosing a development path that corresponds to its national characteristics, strongly supports the measures of the Russian Federation to ensure the protection of its state sovereignty and security," Xi said, as quoted by China Central Television.