China supports Russia's position on the indivisibility of security, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) China supports Russia's position on the indivisibility of security, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The Russian side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments in Russia-US and Russia-NATO relations, emphasizing the principled position of the indivisibility of security.

China understands and supports this position," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers of Russia and China held talks on Thursday in Beijing.