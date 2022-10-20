UrduPoint.com

China Supports Saudi Arabian Intention To Join BRICS

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 07:30 PM

China on Thursday voiced support for the expansion of BRICS membership after reports about Saudi Arabia showing its intention to join the group that presently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa

"As the BRICS chair for this year, China has actively supported the BRICS in starting the membership expansion process and advanced the 'BRICS Plus' cooperation," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

The spokesperson said that BRICS came into being in the wake of the arrival of an era of major development, transformation and adjustment. For 16 years since its inception, it has delivered fruitful outcomes, making important contributions to the cause of world peace and development.

"That is why BRICS has gained extensive recognition and support from the international community," he added.

He said that more and more countries wanted to become a member of BRICS, make joint efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, and realize common goals of development and prosperity.

Wang Wenbin remarked that the 14th BRICS Summit was successfully held in June earlier this year.

President Xi Jinping noted at the meeting that BRICS countries had gathered not in a closed club or an exclusive circle, but a big family of mutual support and a partnership for win-win cooperation.

He said that at the summit, BRICS leaders reached important common understandings about BRICS expansion and expressed support for the discussion on the standards and procedures of the expansion.

"This has been well received in the international community and many countries have expressed interest in joining the BRICS. China supports and welcomes this." he added.

He said that going forward, China would work with fellow BRICS members to steadily proceed with the BRICS expansion process and enable more partners to join this promising endeavor.

According to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed the desire to join BRICS.

