China Sure to Reach $200Bln Trade Turnover with Russia Despite Pandemic - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Notwithstanding the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the Chinese-Russian trade on a par with global economy, China expects to achieve the $200 billion target level of bilateral trade with Russia, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

"Although COVID-19 hit and challenged the global economy and the Chinese-Russian trade and economic cooperation, the basic aspects of trade between the two countries have not changed and the long-term positive trends in bilateral trade have not changed either. We are absolutely confident that the $200 billion target level of trade between the two countries will be achieved," Zhang said.