UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Sure To Reach $200Bln Trade Turnover With Russia Despite Pandemic - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

China Sure to Reach $200Bln Trade Turnover with Russia Despite Pandemic - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Notwithstanding the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic to the Chinese-Russian trade on a par with global economy, China expects to achieve the $200 billion target level of bilateral trade with Russia, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

"Although COVID-19 hit and challenged the global economy and the Chinese-Russian trade and economic cooperation, the basic aspects of trade between the two countries have not changed and the long-term positive trends in bilateral trade have not changed either. We are absolutely confident that the $200 billion target level of trade between the two countries will be achieved," Zhang said.

Related Topics

Russia China Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

1 minute ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

1 minute ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

2 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

15 minutes ago

Education minister for starting classes at Mansehr ..

2 minutes ago

Abkhazia's President Depart for Working Visit to R ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.