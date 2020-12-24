UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Suspends Air Travel With UK Due To New COVID-19 Variant - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:54 PM

China Suspends Air Travel With UK Due to New COVID-19 Variant - Foreign Ministry

China will suspend flights with the United Kingdom because of possible impact of the newly identified mutated strain of the coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) China will suspend flights with the United Kingdom because of possible impact of the newly identified mutated strain of the coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"Taking into consideration the unique situation with the mutated virus strain and its possible impact, to protect the health of people from both sides, following complete evaluation and borrowing practices from many countries, China will suspend flights between the two countries," Wang said during a regular press briefing.

Wang added that China will continue to monitor the situation and make policy adjustments accordingly.

After a new variant of the coronavirus was identified in the United Kingdom over the weekend, dozens of countries around the world have introduced similar travel restrictions this week.

Related Topics

World China United Kingdom From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Funds in Roshan Digital Accounts crosses $200m, sa ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-MNA among four booked in land grabbing case

34 seconds ago

Disinfo lab unmasks India's business of lies: Shib ..

36 seconds ago

Canada approves Moderna virus vaccine

2 minutes ago

Death toll from corona reaches 1,577 in KP as 14 m ..

6 minutes ago

Hasilpur Police recover 360 liters liquor

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.