China Suspends Air Travel With UK Due to New COVID-19 Variant - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) China will suspend flights with the United Kingdom because of possible impact of the newly identified mutated strain of the coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

"Taking into consideration the unique situation with the mutated virus strain and its possible impact, to protect the health of people from both sides, following complete evaluation and borrowing practices from many countries, China will suspend flights between the two countries," Wang said during a regular press briefing.

Wang added that China will continue to monitor the situation and make policy adjustments accordingly.

After a new variant of the coronavirus was identified in the United Kingdom over the weekend, dozens of countries around the world have introduced similar travel restrictions this week.