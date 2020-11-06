China Suspends Discharging of Russian Trade Vessel for Week Because of COVID-19 Detection

The import of goods from a Russian trade vessel, which carried sea products from Finland to China, has been suspended for a week due to the COVID-19 detection on the outer package of the sea products, the Chinese General Administration of Customs reported on Friday

"Because of the positive results of the coronavirus nucleic acid on the outer package of frozen sea products, imported on a Russian fishing vessel and from a Finnish refrigerator warehouse, customs authorities throughout the country have suspended the acceptance of import customs declarations from the Russian vessel STAKFELL LLC and the Finnish refrigerator warehouse DAALIMPEX VELSEN BV," the Chinese customs said.

China added that it would continue to accept customs declarations following the expiry of the seven-day period.

On Friday, the World Health Organization reported 92,121 COVID-19 cases in China, with 4,748 deaths. In the past 24 hours, China confirmed 44 new infections.