China Suspends Entry From Russia for Visa, Residence Permit Owners - Embassy in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) China temporarily suspends entry from Russia for visa and residence permit owners, the Chinese Embassy in Russia said in a notification.

"In connection with the epidemic situation, we announce temporary suspension of entry into China of persons holding valid Chinese visas and residence permits, involving work, resolving personal issues and family reunification. The Chinese Embassy (consulates) in Russia will not issue 'health statements' to the aforementioned persons," the statement says.

These measures will not affect persons who have diplomatic, service, courtesy and category C visas.

Foreigners who urgently need to go to China can apply for visas at the Chinese embassy or consulates in Russia. Entry to China with visas issued after November 3, 2020 is allowed.

"These are temporary measures that the Chinese side is forced to take to respond to the current epidemic situation. In accordance with the epidemic situation, the Chinese side will promptly adjust measures and publish additional notifications," the embassy added.