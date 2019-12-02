China Suspends Review of US Requests for Military Ships Hong Kong Visits- Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) China suspended review of the United States' requests for visits of military ships and aircraft to Hong Kong after a law on protests in the special administrative region was adopted in the US, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, said Monday.

"The Chinese government has decided to suspend reviewing the US requests for military ships' and aircrafts' visits to Hong Kong," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

Asked when Beijing would resume its review of such requests, Hua said that it would "depend of the further steps by the US."