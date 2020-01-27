China Suspends Tourist Groups Departure Abroad Starting Monday - Russian Agency

The Chinese government is suspending tourist groups' departure abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak, Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare said on Monday

"As part of the measures to prevent coronavirus spreading, the Chinese authorities have decided to suspend tourist groups departure abroad. Organized tourist groups' flights abroad will be suspended starting January 27. Since Sunday, January 26, airplane tickets are not sold through travel agencies, hotel reservations have been suspended. Similar measures have been implemented inside China since January 24," the service said in a statement.