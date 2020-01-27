UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Suspends Tourist Groups Departure Abroad Starting Monday - Russian Agency

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:31 PM

China Suspends Tourist Groups Departure Abroad Starting Monday - Russian Agency

The Chinese government is suspending tourist groups' departure abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak, Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) The Chinese government is suspending tourist groups' departure abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak, Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare said on Monday.

"As part of the measures to prevent coronavirus spreading, the Chinese authorities have decided to suspend tourist groups departure abroad. Organized tourist groups' flights abroad will be suspended starting January 27. Since Sunday, January 26, airplane tickets are not sold through travel agencies, hotel reservations have been suspended. Similar measures have been implemented inside China since January 24," the service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia China Hotel January Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on Baghdad, Washington to Agree on Tr ..

1 minute ago

Self-education &#039;Digital Knowledge Hub’ laun ..

18 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on Iraq to Ensure Diplomatic Missions ..

15 minutes ago

Over 80 Protesters Wanted in Hong Kong Escape to T ..

15 minutes ago

Australian woman dies in cake-eating contest

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.