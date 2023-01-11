UrduPoint.com

China Suspends Transit Visa Exemptions For South Korean, Japanese Citizens - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) China has stopped issuing port visas, or visas on arrival, and suspended transit visa exemption for citizens of South Korea and Japan, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on Wednesday.

"In response to discriminatory entry restrictions recently imposed on Chinese citizens by a small number of countries, the NIA has suspended the issuance of port visas for South Korean and Japanese citizens, and the 72/144-hour visa-free transit exemption for citizens of South Korea and Japan coming to China," the immigration authority said in a statement.

On Tuesday, China stopped issuing ordinary visas to Japanese citizens traveling to the country and suspended the issuance of short-term visas to South Korean nationals.

The decision came after Tokyo and Seoul adopted a series of restrictive measures and stricter entry requirements for those arriving from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases there. Beijing considered such requirements discriminatory.

In December, China's government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward the pandemic, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years. On January 8, obligatory PCR testing and centralized isolation for people arriving in China were canceled.

At the same time, the country has faced an increase in COVID-19 infections, forcing a number of countries, including the United States, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, to tighten measures against passengers arriving from China.

