China-Swiss Talks Touch On Visa-free Travel, Free Trade

China and Switzerland agreed Monday to speed up talks to upgrade their free trade agreement and to simplify visa procedures for travel between the two countries, Chinese state media reported

Bern and Beijing agreed to an early launch of formal negotiations to expand a free trade agreement in place since 2013, state news agency Xinhua reported.

China also agreed to provide visa-free entry for Swiss citizens, it said.

The agreements were reached during the first high-level meeting between the two countries since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Heading the Chinese delegation was Premier Li Qiang, who was met by Swiss President and Defence Minister Viola Amherd when he arrived at Zurich airport on Sunday.

