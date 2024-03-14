China, Taiwan launch joint mission after boat capsize kills two crew members

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) China and Taiwan jointly launched a rescue mission on Thursday after a fishing vessel from the mainland capsized overnight in waters between the mainland and the island nation, resulting in the death of two crew members, while the two others are still missing.

The boat, identified as Min Long Yu 61222, sank at 2.58 a.m. (1858GMT, Wednesday) in waters southwest of Dongding Island which is part of the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen County.

The cause of the incident is not known yet, Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

Around 6 a.m. (2200GMT, Wednesday), Chinese authorities sought help from Taiwan Coast Guard, which joined the rescue mission.

The fishermen are said to be from the Zhangzhou area of eastern China’s Fujian province.

China put into service six helicopters, sea rescue vessels, and patrol ships “to conduct search and rescue missions within a radius of 37.

4 kilometers (20 nautical miles) from where the ship sank,” the report said.

Taiwan’s four vessels joined the Chinese maritime authorities for the rescue mission.

According to Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration, two crew members are still missing.

It said a joint operation saved two of the six crew members but that “two others were already dead when pulled from the water,” Focus Taiwan news website reported.

The incident came almost a month after two Chinese fishermen lost their lives in the same area on Feb. 14. Beijing accused Taiwan of forcing the vessel out of waters which led to its sinking

Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling has apologized for the Coast Guard's “shortcomings in evidence collection” during the fatal boat chase.

"This incident was profoundly tragic, and we wish to express deep sorrow, regret, and condolences," Kuan told lawmakers on the island nation.