China, Taiwan Launch Joint Mission After Boat Capsize Kills Two Crew Members
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) China and Taiwan jointly launched a rescue mission on Thursday after a fishing vessel from the mainland capsized overnight in waters between the mainland and the island nation, resulting in the death of two crew members, while the two others are still missing.
The boat, identified as Min Long Yu 61222, sank at 2.58 a.m. (1858GMT, Wednesday) in waters southwest of Dongding Island which is part of the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen County.
The cause of the incident is not known yet, Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.
Around 6 a.m. (2200GMT, Wednesday), Chinese authorities sought help from Taiwan Coast Guard, which joined the rescue mission.
The fishermen are said to be from the Zhangzhou area of eastern China’s Fujian province.
China put into service six helicopters, sea rescue vessels, and patrol ships “to conduct search and rescue missions within a radius of 37.
4 kilometers (20 nautical miles) from where the ship sank,” the report said.
Taiwan’s four vessels joined the Chinese maritime authorities for the rescue mission.
According to Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration, two crew members are still missing.
It said a joint operation saved two of the six crew members but that “two others were already dead when pulled from the water,” Focus Taiwan news website reported.
The incident came almost a month after two Chinese fishermen lost their lives in the same area on Feb. 14. Beijing accused Taiwan of forcing the vessel out of waters which led to its sinking
Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling has apologized for the Coast Guard's “shortcomings in evidence collection” during the fatal boat chase.
"This incident was profoundly tragic, and we wish to express deep sorrow, regret, and condolences," Kuan told lawmakers on the island nation.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From World
-
2 killed in flash flood in central Indonesia6 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's insurance premium revenue reaches 1.4 bln USD in first 2 months6 minutes ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits northwestern Balkan region -- GFZ6 minutes ago
-
Snowfall, freezing weather kill 60 in Afghanistan16 minutes ago
-
S. Korean banks' net income hits record high in 202317 minutes ago
-
SFDA Chief Explores investment opportunities with U.S. healthcare companies26 minutes ago
-
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Montenegro26 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher36 minutes ago
-
Riyadh region Governor honors winners of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for Quran memorization36 minutes ago
-
Dutch far-right firebrand Wilders says won't be PM56 minutes ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince visits Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque in Madinah57 minutes ago
-
Egyptian President meets with Dutch PM1 hour ago