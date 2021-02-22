China Taiyuan coal transaction price index up 0.62 pct

UrduPoint.com
Mon 22nd February 2021 | 01:52 PM

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 145 points Monday, up 0.62 percent week on week

TAIYUAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 145 points Monday, up 0.62 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China.

It is published every Monday.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

