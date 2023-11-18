China takes 3 medals at Speed Skating World Cup as Nuis bags win

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) -- Three-time Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis sailed to the men's 1,500m victory while China pulled off three medals on the opening day of the Speed Skating World Cup here on Saturday.

Dutchman Nuis, 34, returned to Beijing by triumphing in the 1,500m again, in one minute 44.80 seconds, after his successful defense of the 1,500m title at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

His compatriot Patrick Roest was 0.56 seconds off the pace to bag a silver while former World Cup winner Ning Zhongyan of China was third in 1:45.

51.

"When I first competed in the 'Ice Ribbon (the National Speed Skating Oval)' last year, I was quite nervous. But tonight the feeling was totally different; I was relaxed, enjoying my race, the ice rink and the atmosphere," said Ning, who placed fifth at the Beijing Games, short of a podium finish but already creating the best result for the Chinese men's speed skaters in the 1,000m.

Ning also praised the eventual winner Nuis.