China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers With New Weapons - General

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 12:49 AM

China is developing precision weapons to target US military logistical centers on the West Coast and a new generation of hypersonic weapons, Northern Command and North American Defense Command (NORAD) chief General Glen VanHerck told the Senate on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) China is developing precision weapons to target US military logistical centers on the West Coast and a new generation of hypersonic weapons, Northern Command and North American Defense Command (NORAD) chief General Glen VanHerck told the Senate on Tuesday.

"In the foreseeable future, China will likely be able to augment its cyber-attack capabilities with a new family of long-range precision-strike weapons capable of targeting key logistical nodes on the US West Coast that support US mobilization and sustainment," the general said in written testimony to the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC).

He also said China is also developing hypersonic potential first strike weapons as part of a new generation of technological and military advances "that will further diversify their nuclear strike options and potentially increase the risks associated with US intervention in a contingency."

In any crisis, China is postured to transition rapidly from cyber exploitation to cyber attack in a bid to frustrate the US ability to flow forces across the Pacific and globally, the general added.

