Open Menu

China Targets Dairy Imports In Latest Barb In Trade Row

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

China targets dairy imports in latest barb in trade row

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Beijing on Wednesday launched a probe into EU subsidies of some dairy products imported into China, the day after the bloc said it planned to impose five-year import duties of up to 36 percent on Chinese electric vehicles.

The investigation, which marks the latest barb in a trade standoff between the two, will cover a range of items including fresh cheese and curd, blue cheese, and some milk and cream, Beijing's commerce ministry said.

"The Ministry of Commerce has decided to initiate an anti-subsidy investigation on imported relevant dairy products originating in the European Union from August 21, 2024," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Officials said they had received an application from the Dairy Association of China for an anti-subsidy probe into European products on July 29, and held consultations with the European Union on August 14.

Beijing said the investigation would cover EU subsidy schemes implemented in the year up to the end of March 2024, and damages to China's domestic industry between the start of 2020 and the end of March this year.

The probe takes aim at major pillars of the bloc's setup including the common agricultural policy as well as national subsidy plans in Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Croatia, Finland, Romania and the Czech Republic.

It will last one year but may be extended for up to six months "under special circumstances", the ministry said.

The EU exported 1.68 billion Euros ($1.87 billion) of dairy products to China last year, according to figures from the European Commission's Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development, which cited Eurostat.

The news comes a day after the European Commission said it planned to impose the five-year import duties on Chinese EVs, unless Beijing can offer an alternative solution to a damaging trade row over state subsidies.

Brussels last month hit EVs imported from China with hefty provisional tariffs -- on top of current duties of 10 percent -- after an anti-subsidy probe found they were unfairly undermining European rivals.

China said this month it had filed an appeal with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over the tariffs, saying the EU's decision "lacks a factual and legal basis".

Its foreign ministry has kept up a steady drumbeat of opposition to the measures, on Wednesday slamming them as a "typical protectionist and politically driven act".

"It ignores objective facts, disregards (WTO) rules, goes against the historical trend, damages the EU's green transformation process and global efforts to address climate change," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

She added that the EU "will only harm itself" with the imposition of tariffs.

Brussels has sought to tread carefully as it tries to defend Europe's crucial auto industry and pivot towards green growth while averting a showdown with Beijing.

But it has launched further investigations into Chinese subsidies for a range of transport and green energy firms.

Beijing, for its part, has begun its own probes into imported European brandy and pork.

Related Topics

World Import Europe China Agriculture European Union Vehicles Brussels Mao Beijing Ireland Austria Italy Belgium Czech Republic Romania Finland Croatia March May July August 2020 Commerce From Industry Top Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

2 minutes ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

2 minutes ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

13 minutes ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

16 minutes ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

15 minutes ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

16 minutes ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

16 minutes ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

16 minutes ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

21 minutes ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

21 minutes ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World