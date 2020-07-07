UrduPoint.com
China Targets Hundreds Of Dissidents In US Under So-Called Anti-Corruption Operation - FBI

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Hundreds of Chinese nationals who reside in the United States are targeted by Beijing's Foxhunt anti-dissident campaign and are advised to contact the FBI, Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday.

"Hundreds of these Foxhunt victims that they target live right here in the United States and many are American citizens or green card holders," Wray said speaking at a Hudson Institute video event. "I would take this opportunity to note that if you believe the Chinese government is targeting you, that you are a potential Foxhunt victim please reach out to your local FBI field office."

He challenged China's description of Foxhunt launched in 2014 as some kind of international anticorruption campaign.

"It's not. Instead, Foxhunt is a sweeping bid by [Chinese Communist Party] General Secretary Xi [Jinping] to target Chinese nationals whom he sees as threats and who live outside China across the world. We are talking about political rivals, dissidents and critics seeking to expose China's extensive human rights violations," Wray said. "The target had two options -  return to China properly or commit suicide."

He described the campaign tactics as "shocking" and accused the country's authorities of arresting targets' family members in China "for leverage."

More Stories From World

