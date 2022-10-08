UrduPoint.com

China Tells Elon Musk Not To Meddle In Its Domestic Affairs In Response To Taiwan Plan

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China Tells Elon Musk Not to Meddle in Its Domestic Affairs in Response to Taiwan Plan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) The issue of Taiwan is China's domestic affair and Beijing will be committed to a peaceful reunification with the island based on the principle of "one country, two systems", Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on Saturday, commenting on a recent proposal of US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Taiwan.

In a Friday to the Financial Time, Musk proposed establishing a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is "reasonably palatable" and more flexible than in the case with Hong Kong as a peaceful solution for the tensions between China and Taiwan. The billionaire admitted that his proposal would hardly be accepted.

"Firstly, the issue of Taiwan is a domestic affair of China. China's position on this issue is consequent and clear. We will be committed to the major course for peaceful reunification and to the principle of one country and two systems," Mao said in a briefing.

Beijing will prevent any attempts to separate Taiwan from China, and counter external intervention and defend the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the diplomat added.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Several countries, including France, Lithuania, the United States, Japan, and most recently Germany have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

