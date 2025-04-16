China Tells Trump To 'stop Threatening And Blackmailing'
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) China told Washington on Wednesday to "stop threatening and blackmailing" after US President Donald Trump said it was up to Beijing to come to the negotiating table to discuss ending their trade war.
Trump has slapped new tariffs on friend and foe but has reserved his heaviest blows for China, with 145 percent on many Chinese imports even as Beijing has retaliated with levies on US goods of 125 percent.
"If the US really wants to resolve the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should stop exerting extreme pressure, stop threatening and blackmailing, and talk to China on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.
"China's position has been very clear. There is no winner in a tariff war or a trade war," Lin said. "China does not want to fight, but it is not afraid to fight.
"
This year, Trump has imposed an additional 145 percent tariff on many goods from China, stacking atop duties from previous administrations.
Trump initially imposed 20 percent tariffs on imports from China over its alleged role in the fentanyl supply chain, then added 125 percent over trade practices that Washington deems unfair.
His administration has, however, given temporary reprieve for certain tech products -- like smartphones and laptops -- from the latest levy.
The White House said Tuesday it was up to Beijing to make the first move towards ending the dispute, which economists warn could cause a global recession.
"The ball is in China's court. China needs to make a deal with us. We don't have to make a deal with them," said a statement from Trump read out by Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
