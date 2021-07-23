UrduPoint.com
China Tells US To Lift Cuba Sanctions Violating Int'l Law

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:40 PM

China Tells US to Lift Cuba Sanctions Violating Int'l Law

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The United States should stop meddling in the domestic affairs of other countries by means of unilateral sanctions, in violation of international law, and lift the restrictions against Cuba immediately, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

The United States imposed a new round of sanctions on Cuba on Thursday, targeting the Cuban military and the interior ministry over the crackdown on recent protests.

"China firmly supports the efforts of the Cuban government and people to maintain social stability. We resolutely reject any external interference in other countries' internal affairs, imposition of unilateral sanctions, and attempt to gang up on other countries under the pretext of 'freedom', 'democracy' and 'human rights'," Zhao told a daily briefing.

The diplomat recommended that the United States first scrutinize its own human rights record before policing other countries.

He also stressed that the new US sanctions come at a "critical" moment when Cuba is struggling with COVID-19.

"The US must immediately and completely lift unilateral sanctions against Cuba in compliance with the purposes of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations, and do more to improve US-Cuba relations and contribute to international and regional stability," Zhao said.

July brought Cuba its largest protests since 1994, with multiple casualties and arrests.

With years of shortages of basic goods, including food, and an economic decline in the background, people were angered by the way the government handled the COVID-19 response and persecuted critics. Thousands took to streets to demand free elections and social order. In response, the government deployed security forces across the country and halted communications, including the internet.

