UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Temporarily Blocks Land Passage Corridor For Russian Passengers - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:40 PM

China Temporarily Blocks Land Passage Corridor for Russian Passengers - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) China will temporarily close the Pogranichny-Suifenhe checkpoint for passenger traffic on the Russian-Chinese border effective April 7 to impede the cross-border spread of the COVID-19 infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, citing a message from the Chinese embassy.

"The Chinese embassy in Moscow has informed the Russian Foreign Ministry that in order to prevent the cross-border spread of the coronavirus, China is temporarily closing the passenger corridor at the Suifenhe checkpoint effective April 7 in line with the bilateral agreements pertaining to the Russian-Chinese state border and checkpoints along it," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Pogranichny-Suifenhe checkpoint, along with two others, was shut for cargo transit, as well. According to the Chinese authorities, it was because they could not ensure due checks and, if necessary, quarantine amid an increased traffic via the checkpoints.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Traffic April Border From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

22 minutes ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

29 minutes ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

31 minutes ago

Cabinet approves Emirates Health Services Establis ..

31 minutes ago

US Set to Impose Sanctions on Russian Imperial Mov ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Allocate Up to $1Mln to WHO in 2020 for ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.