China Temporarily Blocks Land Passage Corridor for Russian Passengers - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) China will temporarily close the Pogranichny-Suifenhe checkpoint for passenger traffic on the Russian-Chinese border effective April 7 to impede the cross-border spread of the COVID-19 infection, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, citing a message from the Chinese embassy.

"The Chinese embassy in Moscow has informed the Russian Foreign Ministry that in order to prevent the cross-border spread of the coronavirus, China is temporarily closing the passenger corridor at the Suifenhe checkpoint effective April 7 in line with the bilateral agreements pertaining to the Russian-Chinese state border and checkpoints along it," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Pogranichny-Suifenhe checkpoint, along with two others, was shut for cargo transit, as well. According to the Chinese authorities, it was because they could not ensure due checks and, if necessary, quarantine amid an increased traffic via the checkpoints.