China Terms Power-sharing Agreement In Afghanistan Great News For People, Country

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:43 PM

China on Monday welcomed the signing of power sharing agreement between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah and hoped all parties would build on momentum, work towards same goal, initiate intra-Afghan talks and promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :China on Monday welcomed the signing of power sharing agreement between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Dr. Abdullah and hoped all parties would build on momentum, work towards same goal, initiate intra-Afghan talks and promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The afghan leaders have put the country and the people first and through consultations reached a consensus and signed the political agreement, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said, it was great news for the country and the people of Afghanistan and as a neighbour and friend, China offered its congratulations.

"We hope parties in the country will build on the momentum, work towards same goal and initiate intra Afghan talks at an early date and promote peace and reconciliation process that is Afghan-owned and Afghan led and realise national peace, stability, unity and development", he added.

The spokesperson further said that China will continue to play a constructive role to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan.

As per the deal, Ashraf Ghani will stay as the President, while Abdullah will helm the High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR) with executive authority and his team will have a 50% share in the cabinet, according to Afghan media reports.

The agreement was signed after a dispute over the results of last year's Presidential election that pushed the country into a political crisis. Ashraf Ghani was sworn in as the Afghan president for a second term on March 9, but Abdullah also declared himself as the president by holding his own oath-taking ceremony the same day.

