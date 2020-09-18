China Testing 11 COVID-19 Vaccines, 4 Undergoing Phase 3 Trials - Science Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) China is conducting clinical trials of 11 vaccines against the coronavirus disease, four of which are in phase 3, the country's Science and Technology Minister Wang Zhigang said on Friday.

"At the moment, 11 vaccines have entered the phase of clinical trials, four of them are already in phase 3," Wang said while speaking at the Zhongguancun forum in Beijing.

According to the minister, Chinese researchers focused on the development of five types of COVID-19 vaccine at once � a recombinant protein subunit vaccine, an inactivated vaccine, an adenoviral vector-based vaccine, a nucleic acid-based vaccine, and a live attenuated influenza vaccine.

"The COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread around the world, it has not yet been taken under full control, and with the arrival of the autumn-winter season, there is still a possibility of a return to what it was initially � the situation in the prevention and control of the epidemic remains serious.

The virus knows no boundaries, we need to join forces, provide each other with assistance and support in order to overcome difficulties together," Wang said.

One of the Chinese vaccines is being developed by China National Biotec Group, which said earlier in September that around 50,000 people from several countries were participating in Phase 3 clinical trials. Another vaccine, which is also in Phase 3 of the trials, was created by Sinovac, which is testing the vaccine in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and Indonesia.