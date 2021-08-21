UrduPoint.com

China Tests 2 New Types Of Missile Warheads - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 11:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) has successfully tested two new types of precision conventional missile warheads, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported on Saturday.

Both missiles, launched in the Northwest China desert region, penetrated multi-layer "enemy defenses" hundreds of kilometers away and destroyed the enemy target.

The new missiles, the types of which were not specified, were said to have expanded China's rocket forces, increasing the capabilities of missiles with a conventional warhead.

The exercise also significantly boosted the PLARF's offensive and defensive capabilities.

The broadcaster did not report the date of the test.

