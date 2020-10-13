UrduPoint.com
China Tests Entire City For Virus As Europe Tightens Controls

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

China rushed to test an entire city of nine million people within days on Tuesday after a minor coronavirus outbreak, underlining Beijing's capacities as European nations in particular struggle to contain surging new infections

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :China rushed to test an entire city of nine million people within days on Tuesday after a minor coronavirus outbreak, underlining Beijing's capacities as European nations in particular struggle to contain surging new infections.

The virus is still spreading rapidly worldwide, with over one million deaths and 37 million infections, and many nations that suppressed their first outbreaks now face a second wave.

Without a vaccine, governments are wary of allowing the virus to spread unchecked.

China -- where Covid-19 first emerged late last year -- launched a drive to test all residents of Qingdao after a handful of cases were detected on Sunday.

More than four million samples had been collected and 1.9 million results returned as of Tuesday afternoon, Qingdao authorities said, adding that no new cases had been found beyond already confirmed infections.

Chinese officials intend to test the entire city -- around 9.4 million people -- by Thursday.

